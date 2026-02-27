Backstage Update On Jason Jordan’s WWE Status And Possible In-Ring Return

Former WWE in-ring competitor Jason Jordan was sidelined with a neck injury over seven years ago, which forced him to end his wrestling career. Since then, he has transitioned to a full-time producer role within the company.

Although his former tag team partner, Chad Gable, suggested in 2021 that Jordan was trying to work towards a return to the ring, that doesn’t appear to be the case at this time.

Sean Ross Sapp discussed Jason Jordan’s current producer role in WWE and the possibility of his return to wrestling on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers. According to Sapp, there have been no indications of an in-ring comeback for the former WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

Jordan last competed for WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble event, where he and Seth Rollins lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus).

He was also notably featured in a controversial storyline in 2017, when it was revealed that he was the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Angle later stated on his now-defunct podcast that the storyline was a racially motivated “rib” by Vince McMahon after the former WWE Chairman discovered that Angle had dated a couple of African-American women in the past.