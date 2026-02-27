Backstage News On Creative Discussions Involving Trick Williams

Trick Williams made his debut on the WWE main roster at the beginning of the year, joining the SmackDown brand, and he has certainly made an impact so far.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there is a strong feeling among creative team members about Williams’ connection with the WWE audience, and a push to turn him babyface.

The report also mentioned that discussions about him potentially debuting as a babyface had taken place, but that plan was not implemented at the time. However, those discussions have resurfaced amid his rising popularity with fans, suggesting a babyface turn could happen soon.

Williams is a two-time NXT Champion and a former TNA World Champion. He is scheduled to compete in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday alongside Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Je’Von Evans, and Jey Uso.