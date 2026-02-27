Backstage Update On WWE Draft Status

BodySlam+ has reported that sources close to the situation indicate there is currently no tentative date set for the 2026 WWE Draft.

The company has also held multiple internal discussions regarding the 2025 Draft, and its pay-per-view partner in the U.S., ESPN, expressed interest in hosting it. However, these discussions did not lead to any concrete plans.

The last major shakeup of WWE’s RAW and SmackDown rosters occurred in the summer of 2024. Fans anticipated a similar event in 2025, but nothing materialized as the company focused on smaller roster adjustments throughout the year, primarily by bringing in talent from NXT.

Recently, several wrestlers, including Jordynne Grace, Lash Legend, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and two-time NXT Champion Oba Femi, have transitioned from NXT to the main roster.

The WWE Draft has traditionally served as a way for the company to refresh its rosters and the weekly programming. However, it seems WWE is currently prioritizing minor, story-related adjustments over a full-scale Draft. That said, professional wrestling can be unpredictable, and it’s still possible that the annual Draft could return during the summer.