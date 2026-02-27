Danhausen Hints At AEW Exit Amid Elimination Chamber Speculation

Danhausen may have just fueled the latest round of speculation surrounding WWE’s mystery crate.

Danhausen recently posted an image on X featuring a screenshot from Disney’s Aladdin, specifically the scene where Genie is granted his freedom at the end of the film. Many fans believe the post is a not-so-subtle tease that he is nearing freedom from his current contract situation — and possibly headed toward a high-profile appearance.

According to Fightful Select, Danhausen’s AEW deal was originally set to expire in the summer of 2025. However, All Elite Wrestling reportedly added injury time to the contract, extending it into 2026. The report states that Danhausen requested the company not pick up his option moving forward.

Despite being absent from AEW television, Danhausen remained active throughout 2024, working approximately 60 independent matches for promotions including Game Changer Wrestling and Prestige Wrestling.

Adding to the intrigue, MyBookie betting odds list Danhausen as the favorite to emerge from the mystery crate that appeared on the February 16 edition of WWE Raw. The crate bore the message “Do Not Open Until 2-28,” the date of WWE Elimination Chamber.

Current betting odds:

Danhausen (-200)

Chris Jericho (-150)

Bianca Belair (+250)

Pat McAfee (+400)

Saraya (+600)

Bad Bunny (+700)

Seth Rollins (+800)

Brock Lesnar (+900)

WWE has not officially confirmed the identity of whoever (or whatever) is inside the crate.

The announced card for Elimination Chamber includes:

CM Punk vs. Finn Bálor – World Heavyweight Championship

Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee – Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Men’s Elimination Chamber: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams

Women’s Elimination Chamber: Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Kiana James

Elimination Chamber takes place Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the United Center in Chicago.

Whether the Genie reference signals contractual “freedom” or simply classic Danhausen trolling, all eyes will be on the crate when it’s finally opened.