MJF Teases Will Ospreay Rematch At AEW All In: London

AEW World Champion MJF spoke with the Self Made Sitdown about various topics, including the possibility of facing Will Ospreay in a match at All In: London.

MJF said, “It’s box office because I’m in the match, because I’m not losing this this belt. This belt ain’t going anywhere. I keep hearing people talk about Will Osprey. And if I’m being completely honest, would I like that rematch? I’ve won one, he’s won one. Do I deserve an opportunity to prove to the world that that one win he had was an absolute disgusting, gross fluke? I think so. But then, but then is Will Ospreay even going to be up to the task? This man’s got a neck that’s made of silly putty.”

On other possibilities:

“Who’s to say that that’s somebody I’m gonna even be dealing with by then? Who’s to say it might not be Jon Moxley by then? Who’s to say it might not be Darby? Who’s it — Andrade is on a tear right now. Who’s to say, let’s say Hangman beats me? He ain’t gonna. Who’s to say it’s not going to be MJF trying to get that strap back? We don’t know. That’s what makes the product so interesting right now. It could be anybody. But what I do know is there’s only one guy who deserves to be in the main event at Wembley Stadium, and that’s MJF. Nobody’s going to be able to sell a match like MJF.”

