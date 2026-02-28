Report: Queen Aminata Set For AEW Return

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW star Queen Aminata is expected to return to the company this week. She has been out of in-ring action since October 2025 due to a neck injury.

Aminata was originally scheduled to compete in the inaugural Women’s Blood & Guts Match but was pulled from the event due to her injury.

Her last match for AEW took place on the October 29, 2025, episode of Dynamite, where she and Jamie Hayter faced the Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) in a quarterfinal match for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship, but unfortunately came up short.

Since then, Aminata has been providing regular updates on her recovery through her YouTube vlogs. In her most recent vlog, she shared her latest recovery status and expressed her hope to return to in-ring action soon.