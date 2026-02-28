Kota Ibushi Shares Update On Recovery From Broken Leg Injury

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW star Kota Ibushi suffered a broken femur during a match on AEW Collision in October against Josh Alexander.

At the time, Ibushi said doctors told him he wouldn’t fully recover for a year and wouldn’t be cleared to compete for two years. However, he didn’t believe that timeline and aimed to return sooner.

In a recent interview with Hype Talk TV, Ibushi provided an update on his recovery status. He stated that doctors have indicated he is a year away from returning, but he plans to cut that timeframe in half.

Ibushi expressed his desire to return in six months to compete in “easy matches” in Japan and AEW. He also mentioned that he is not yet able to run.

This update marks a shift from Ibushi’s previous statement, made just last month, in which he indicated on Instagram that he had 1 year and 9 months left in his recovery.

By aiming to shorten that timeframe, he previously projected a return by 2026.