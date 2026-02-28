AEW Speculation Emerges Amid David Finlay Free Agency

As PWMania.com previously reported, former IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay is currently a free agent. His contract with NJPW expired earlier this month, with his final match in the company taking place at last night’s The New Beginning USA event, where he faced Fred Rosser in a singles match.

Since reports surfaced that Finlay is exploring opportunities in the U.S., discussions have emerged about where he may ultimately end up.

Fightful Select has reported in recent months that WWE is interested in Finlay, noting that he and the company have been in contact, although there have been no recent updates on this situation. Meanwhile, NJPW is reportedly attempting to sign him to a new deal.

Amid this, speculation has arisen that Finlay might ultimately join AEW. In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question about the claim that AEW is not interested in signing Finlay. He refrained from confirming that, stating that if that were the case, Finlay would not have appeared on AEW TV.

Finlay previously wrestled for AEW, making his in-ring debut in June 2022 against Adam Page, which he lost.

Sapp pointed out that Finlay’s situation differs from that of EVIL and Toru Yano, whom Tony Khan is reportedly not a fan of. However, as of now, there are no indications that AEW will approach Finlay for a contract.