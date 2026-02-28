WWE WrestleMania 42 Local Start Time Reportedly Set For 3 PM

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE recently informed ticket holders for WrestleMania 42 that the event will start at 2:30 PM PT. However, the official broadcast time is still listed as 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

According to Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline.com, the local start time for the matches will be 3:00 PM. This change comes after WWE announced that NXT Stand & Deliver has been moved from the WrestleMania 42 weekend.

The event is now scheduled to take place in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 4th. The decision to move the show was made for timing reasons, as it was originally intended to occur during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas.

The change will give the NXT Premium Live Event (PLE) a better chance to stand out amid the numerous broadcasts during that hectic weekend, including SmackDown, the Hall of Fame ceremony, and both nights of WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event will be broadcast live on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally.