First Hour Of WWE WrestleMania 42 To Air Live On ESPN

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that the first hour of WrestleMania 42, Night One, will air on ESPN2. Meanwhile, the first hour of WrestleMania 42, Night Two, will be broadcast on ESPN.

This marks the first time that any part of a WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) has aired live on ESPN.

This change is part of WWE’s partnership with ESPN, which began hosting all main roster PLEs exclusively on ESPN Unlimited in the United States starting last fall. The deal started with WrestlePalooza in September.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the second consecutive year. Internationally, the show will be available on Netflix.