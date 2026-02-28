Identity Of WWE’s Masked Man Revealed On SmackDown

Friday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber go-home episode of SmackDown introduced a new twist to the masked man storyline.

During Logan Paul’s main event match against Jacob Fatu, a masked individual attempted to attack Austin Theory outside the ring. Paul was fighting Fatu for the chance to replace the attacked Jey Uso in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

When the masked man targeted Theory, Paul intervened, knocked him out, and revealed his identity as an unknown person.

According to the official Local Competitor Twitter account, the masked man is Don Furio. He has trained at Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Wrestling Academy and at Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall’s Nightmare Factory.

Furio previously appeared on AEW Dark in 2022, where he teamed with B. Jack but lost to The Acclaimed.

Details on the direction of the masked man storyline are yet to be revealed, but updates will be provided as they become available. The masked man has been targeting various members of The Vision stable since the Royal Rumble PLE.

He attacked Bron Breakker during the Rumble, leading to Breakker’s quick elimination, and has been going after the other members of the group since then.