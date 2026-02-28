Update On Ticket Sales For WWE WrestleMania 42 Nights One And Two

As reported by PWMania.com, ticket sales for WWE WrestleMania 42 are slower this year, prompting the company to explore various promotions and strategies to boost sales.

According to Dave Meltzer in a previous edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as of February 13th, Night One of WrestleMania 42 had sold 36,964 tickets, while Night Two had sold 36,737 tickets. Despite WWE offering discounts during the Valentine’s Day weekend, ticket demand has continued to decline.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reported that WWE has now sold 36,200 tickets for WrestleMania 42 Night One and 37,135 for Night Two. He also noted that current ticket sales are down by 18.4% compared to the same time last year. In the secondary market, the starting price for Night One tickets is $246, while Night Two tickets begin at $264.

The WrestleMania 42 card is still being finalized. While the matches for the World Heavyweight Championship and the Women’s World Championship have been officially announced, the other two world title bouts will be confirmed this Saturday during the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber Matches.

Additionally, Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar’s advocate, announced on RAW that Lesnar will conduct an Open Challenge at WrestleMania. However, it remains to be seen who will answer his challenge, as the rest of the card is still uncertain.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.