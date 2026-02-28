Report Reveals WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Saudi Arabia Revenue

As reported by PWMania.com, TKO released its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings results for 2025 on Wednesday, February 25. The report indicated that WWE’s revenue increased to $1.709 billion for the year (note that this figure represents revenue, not profit).

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, TKO President Mark Shapiro mentioned during the earnings call that the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) generated the same revenue as previous Saudi Arabia PLEs, totaling $55 million.

There had been expectations that the Royal Rumble would command a higher price due to its greater prestige and name recognition compared to WWE’s other events in Saudi Arabia, but the revenue remained unchanged.

WrestleMania 43 is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia next year, a detail WWE announced in September.

The report also noted that WrestleMania is anticipated to secure a significantly larger financial commitment from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, with sources indicating the amount will be “well in excess” of $100 million. WWE has not yet confirmed this information.

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE occurred in Riyadh, where Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan emerged as the winners of the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, respectively.

Reigns will challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42, while Morgan will face Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship during the two-night event in April.