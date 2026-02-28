Updated Lineup For WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

Following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the lineup for the 2026 Elimination Chamber premium live event (PLE) has been updated.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, known as “The Best in the World,” will defend his title against Finn Bálor from The Judgment Day.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, often referred to as “The Man,” will defend her championship against AJ Lee.

In the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, competitors will include “The Viper” Randy Orton, “The Mega Star” LA Knight, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams, and “The Maverick” Logan Paul from The Vision.

Furthermore, in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka from The Kabuki Warriors, Alexa Bliss, Kiana James, and Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day will face off against one another.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, February 28, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.