Bronson Reed Expected To Miss WrestleMania 42 Following Injury

According to a report from PWMania.com, Bronson Reed unfortunately suffered an injury during his Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Jey Uso and The “Original” El Grande Americano on last Monday night’s episode of RAW.

Initially, the plan was for Reed to win the match instead of Uso. However, due to Reed’s injury, WWE had to change the outcome of the match.

Fightful Select reports that Reed has not yet undergone surgery but is scheduled to have it soon. The report also indicated that Reed is expected to be out of action until after WrestleMania.

WWE will need to adjust some creative plans, as Reed was expected to participate in WrestleMania 42. However, the report did not specify how he would have been involved in the April Pay-Per-View event.

There are no updates on how long Reed will be sidelined, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Reed joins Bron Breakker as a member of The Vision, who is also currently out of action. Breakker is recovering after undergoing surgery for a hernia that was aggravated during RAW following the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE.