Ricky Sosa Scheduled For Upcoming TNA Tapings

wXw star Ricky Sosa is scheduled to appear at the upcoming TNA tapings in Atlanta, Georgia, taking place on Thursday, March 5th, and Friday, March 6th. However, it has not been confirmed whether Sosa has been officially signed by TNA.

Sources from wXw shared with the publication that they are very supportive of Sosa’s opportunity and expect that a significant opportunity will come to him “sooner or later.”

Sosa is well-known for his entrance, but one source emphasized that he is “much more” than just that.

This news comes after wXw announced that Sosa will miss the first two days of the 16 Carat Gold shows, scheduled for March 6th and 7th. As a result, wXw is actively seeking a replacement for Sosa during the weekend shows.

Sosa is the current wXw European Champion, having held the title for 76 days. He is also the Legion Industrial Champion for Legion Wrestling in Germany, where he has held the title for 300 days. He has been wrestling for four years and began working with wXw in September 2025.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry praised Sosa in January, stating that he is someone who “is going to be an unbelievable talent in the future.”