West Coast Pro Wrestling Evil Empire Results – February 27, 2026

On Friday, February 27th, West Coast Pro returned to Commerce, CA, for its big event, “Evil Empire.” The event aired live on the West Coast Pro YouTube channel.

The main event saw Vinnie Massaro put his West Coast Pro Heavyweight Championship on the line against LaBron Kozone.

We also saw The Crush Boys put their West Coast Pro Tag Team Championships on the line against Danny Orion & Shimbashi, Johnnie Robbie put her West Coast Pro Women’s Championship on the line against WWE ID Women’s Champion, Laynie Luck, Lee Moriarty go one-on-one with Adrian Quest, Miko Alana square off with Billie Starkz, Alpha Zo face off with Bret The Threat, Jiah Jewell compete against Gary Jay in singles competition, Royce Isaacs battle Stephen Wolf, Alan Angels put his West Coast Pro Golden Gate Championship on the line against Andrew Cass and G-Sharpe in three-way action, and Aaron Solo meet Gabe Roka to kick it all off. Check out the full results down below.