NJPW New Beginning USA Results – February 27, 2026

Location: Trenton New Jersey

Venue: Cure Insurance Arena

Attendance: 2,605 fans

David Finlay defeated Fred Rosser via Overkill (12:20)

Strong Openweight Title Match

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Boltin Oleg defeated Tomohiro Ishii (c) via Kamikaze (14:20) (NEW CHAMPION!!!!!) (Recommend)

AEW National Title Match

Ricochet (c) defeated Taiji Ishimori via Spirit Gun (14:29) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!!) (Recommend)

Tag Team Match

El Desperado & Kushida defeated Bustah & The Brain (Jordan Oliver & Alec Price) via Pinche Loco on Price (13:57) (Recommend)

Television Title Match

Konosuke Takeshita defeated El Phantasmo (c) via Raging Fire (17:43) (NEW CHAMPION!!!!!) (Recommend)

IWGP Tag Team Titles Match

Knockout Brothers (Yuto Ice & Oskar) (c) defeated Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) via KOB on Kaun (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!!)

IWGP Women’s Title Match

Syuri (c) defeated Athena via Death Valley Driver (17:56) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!!) (Recommend)

Global Title Match

Yota Tsuji (c) defeated Andrade El Idolo (26:44) via Boston Crab (STILL CHAMPION!!!!) (Recommend)

Note: The Television Title match went to a 15 min time limit draw so match went into 5 min overtime