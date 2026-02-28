ACTION Wrestling ACTION! Results – February 27, 2026

On Friday, February 27th, ACTION Wrestling returned to Tyrone, GA, for its big event, “ACTION!” The event streamed live on IWTV.

The main event saw Darian Bengston put his ACTION Wrestling World Championship on the line against Channing Thomas.

We also saw Alex Kane go one-on-one with Suge D, Jameson Shook face off with Tim Bosby, Krule put the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship on the line against Grayson Pierce, Adam Priest face off with Damon Stryker, Isaiah Broner square off with Bobby Flaco, and Top Team put their ACTION Wrestling Tag Team Championships on the line against The Good Hand to kick it all off. Check out the full results below.