Eddie Kingston Pulled From Indy Shows

As previously reported by PWMania.com, AEW star Eddie Kingston was absent from this week’s episode of Dynamite.

He has also been pulled from independent shows scheduled for this weekend due to severe migraine headaches, prioritizing his health.

These events included a meet-and-greet for Pro Wrestling Junkie, which cited “medical issues” as the reason for Kingston’s absence from the shows.

Kingston has missed the past couple of weeks of AEW tapings. His last appearance for the company was on the February 7th episode of Collision, where he, Ortiz, Dezmond Xavier, and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz defeated Big Bill, Bryan Keith, and the Grizzled Young Veterans in a parking lot fight.

There is currently no information on when Kingston may return to AEW television.

As of now, he is not advertised for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision or next week’s episode of Dynamite. Updates will be provided as they become available.