Frankie Kazarian Comments On Special WWE RAW Moment With AJ Styles

As seen on the February 23, 2026 edition of WWE Raw, Frankie Kazarian made a surprise cameo appearance in a backstage segment alongside Abyss, creating a memorable crossover moment for longtime fans.

Following the show, Kazarian took to Instagram to reflect on the experience — particularly the opportunity to be present for AJ Styles during an emotional milestone night.

“Nights like this go beyond any accolade one can achieve. Being there for my brother @AJStylesOrg on an incredibly special night, and reuniting with @ThisIsTNA brethren is something I will take with me forever. And never let it go. Thanks you to the @WWE for making this happen.”

Kazarian’s appearance added to the nostalgia surrounding Styles’ farewell celebrations and further highlighted the continued cooperation between WWE and TNA talent in select situations.

