Drew McIntyre Breaks Silence On Scrapped John Cena Match

While appearing on the No-Contest Wrestling, John Cena revealed that the original plan for WWE Crown Jewel 2025 called for him to face Drew McIntyre, not AJ Styles.

McIntyre later addressed the situation in an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling, offering a measured perspective on the creative pivot.

“I mean, I can’t change the creative direction. I talked about getting a match with Cena, getting a situation on the microphone with Cena just to prove what I’m capable of because I want to compete with the best, and he is—or was—the best on the microphone.

I heard the quote. I heard what John said. You know, whatever—people weren’t feeling what was going on, they decided to pivot. He outright asked, ‘Do you want AJ?’ And the match was incredible. So I could sit there and go, ‘Damn, what if?’ or ‘What if he tweeted my name?’ But the reality is, he’s retired. I’m world champion. So I think it worked out just fine for Drew McIntyre.”

When asked whether he was aware of the original creative plans, McIntyre kept his response diplomatic.

“[Did you know that was the original plan?] I know enough. And I keep my head down and I keep working no matter what happens. I can’t take his phone and say, ‘Just tweet my name.’

Things happen the way they’re supposed to happen. Many times, like I’ve mentioned already, I’ve been frustrated about things. I’ve been like, I know this was the right thing to do. But at the same time, you get somebody like Triple H leading the charge—someone who’s been there and done that a million times and genuinely does think about the big picture—and I’m sitting here now, champion.”

Ultimately, while the high-profile showdown with Cena never materialized, McIntyre made it clear he’s satisfied with how events unfolded — especially given where he currently stands at the top of the mountain.

