WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (2/24/2026): Orlando, FL.

Matt Boone
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WWE NXT is back tonight.

The weekly episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network is live this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for the February 24 episode of the show are the following matches:

    * NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca
    * NXT Tag Team Championship Match: DarkState vs. Swipe Right.
    * NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Myles Borne.
    * WWE Speed Championship Match: Jasper Troy vs. Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight.
    * WWE Women’s Speed Championship #1 Contenders Tournament Match: Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.

