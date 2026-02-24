WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (2/24/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is back tonight.

The weekly episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network is live this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for the February 24 episode of the show are the following matches:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: DarkState vs. Swipe Right.

* NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Myles Borne.

* WWE Speed Championship Match: Jasper Troy vs. Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight.

* WWE Women’s Speed Championship #1 Contenders Tournament Match: Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.