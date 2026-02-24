Jackie Redmond Announces Return After Winter Olympics

Jackie Redmond has been absent from WWE RAW for the past couple of weeks while covering the Winter Olympics.

The Olympics concluded on Sunday with the United States defeating Canada 2-1 in the men’s hockey gold medal game. There were also notable events in women’s hockey, where the United States triumphed over Canada by the same score in the gold medal game.

Redmond took to her Twitter (X) to announce that while she was not on RAW this week, she will be back in time for the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event this Saturday night.