CM Punk Added To 2/23 WWE Raw In Atlanta, GA.

WWE has announced a new segment for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber “go-home” edition of WWE Raw on Netflix tonight at 8/7c from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., the company has confirmed that WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will appear and speak live.

Previously announced for the show is an AJ Styles tribute, the return of Brock Lesnar and the WrestleMania 42 announcement from Liv Morgan.

In-ring action advertised for the 2/23 episode includes Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri, Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier, as well as Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed vs. O.G. El Grande Americano in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier.

