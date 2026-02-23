Daphanie LaShaunn Issues Statement After Losing Four Family Members

Earlier this month, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to support WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn after she tragically lost four family members in a devastating house fire.

This week, LaShaunn broke her silence, sharing an emotional message with fans in a video posted to Instagram following the funeral services.

“The funeral just ended, and I could not let this day end without saying something. It’s been like two weeks, and I really have been silent because this has been the craziest thing in my life.”

LaShaunn expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support she received from the wrestling community and beyond.

“The way that you guys showed up for me, I don’t know how much I can ever say thank you. I have a room full of clothes and school supplies and things like that for my cousin.”

Thanks to the generosity of donors, she revealed that the financial burden surrounding the tragedy was significantly eased.

“We were able to pay for this entire funeral, get my cousin set up. We were able to just do everything we needed to do. No one needed to stress. No one needed to worry. I’ve never planned a funeral in my life, let alone four.”

LaShaunn’s heartfelt message highlighted not only the unimaginable loss she has endured but also the power of community during times of crisis.

PWMania.com continues to send our condolences to Daphanie LaShaunn and her family during this incredibly difficult time.