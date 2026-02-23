Randy Orton Admits He’s Only Got “So Many Years Left” In WWE

Randy Orton appeared on ESPN Get Up this morning to promote WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On entering his tenth Elimination Chamber match: “Yeah, 10 Elimination Chambers is a lot of Elimination Chambers. I’ve definitely- my body’s been beaten. I’ve been all over that ring and that Chamber, man, it is unforgiving. But I take a lot of experience with myself into that Chamber, and I’m gonna use it this Saturday, and I’m gonna win the thing and go to WrestleMania, man. I’ve only got so many more years that I’m gonna be able to do this, and I’m enjoying every second of it. So at the Chamber, I gotta make it count.”

On winning the Elimination Chamber match in 2014: “I believe that was in St. Louis, and I was the bad guy, man. I came out last in the pod. Daniel Bryan was the fan favorite. I ended up winning and going on the main event, WrestleMania. That was a huge win for me, and I plan on doing it all again this Saturday.”

On getting to work with new talent like Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams in this year’s Elimination Chamber match: “Those are all great talent. I think that whenever I can get a chance to get my hands on the younger talent, that’s always more fun for me. They’re the future and to get in there with them and mix it up with them. Je’Von Evans, I mean, he’s an amazing athlete. I’ve been in there with him before. Trick Williams, same goes for him. Both those guys are awesome. But Cody Rhodes and I have quite the history, so it’s gonna be an interesting night, and it all leads to WrestleMania, man. This- like I said, we’ve only got so much more gas left in the tank, and I plan on going to WrestleMania, main eventing WrestleMania, and becoming 15-time world champion.”

Check out the complete Randy Orton interview from ESPN Get Up via the YouTube player embedded below.