WWE Considering More Aggressive Direction For Lyra Valkyria

According to BodySlam+, sources indicate that creative discussions are ongoing regarding a potential shift in Lyra Valkyria’s character as WWE approaches WrestleMania 42.

The report suggests that the proposed new direction would make Valkyria’s character more aggressive, as she and Bayley are becoming frustrated with being overlooked in their pursuit of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. However, the report does not specify how far along these discussions are or when such a character change might occur; more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Valkyria has been teaming up with Bayley since October of last year and previously collaborated with her leading into WrestleMania 41.

Valkyria expressed excitement in a recent interview about the direction of her storyline with Bayley, mentioning that Bayley brings out her inner “idiot,” indicating there may be more of that to come in 2026.

Currently, both stars are part of the WWE Monday Night RAW roster, but they do not have any scheduled appearances for tonight’s show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.