Ronda Rousey Faces Additional Concussion Testing Ahead Of Return

As reported by PWMania.com, former WWE star and Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is set to return to MMA to face fellow fighter Gina Carano, who is also making a comeback. This highly anticipated match will be available to stream on Netflix later this May.

According to ESPN, both fighters have not competed in the cage for several years, and they must undergo extensive medical and neurological testing to receive medical clearance for the bout. California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive director Andy Foster informed ESPN that the commission decided to approve the fight, provided both women pass their medical evaluations and complete the necessary neurological tests.

Foster emphasized that there is nothing inherently wrong with this matchup, despite the CSAC having turned down multiple fighters in the past.

The report noted that Rousey would require more comprehensive testing due to a long history of concussion issues, which she revealed during an Instagram Live session two years ago. She disclosed that these issues date back to her time in judo, where she earned a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games. Rousey had kept her concussion history hidden from the UFC and other regulators out of concern that it would jeopardize her ability to compete.

Carano will also undergo extensive testing due to her age and nearly 17 years of inactivity in the sport. The CSAC adheres to the recommendations from the Association of Ringside Physicians for regulating fighters over the age of 40. This includes procedures such as magnetic resonance angiogram (MRA) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain, electrocardiograms (EKG), cardiac testing, exercise stress echocardiograms, neurocognitive testing, blood work, metabolic panels, and ophthalmologic eye exams.

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano, promoted by Most Valuable Promotions, will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, and will air live on Netflix on May 16th, with no additional charges for subscribers. This fight marks Rousey’s first since 2016, while Carano, who will turn 44 next month, last fought in MMA in 2009.