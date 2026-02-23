Ronda Rousey Reveals Secret Year-Long Training For Carano Fight

According to a previous report by PWMania.com, former WWE star and Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is set to return to MMA, where she will face fellow returning MMA star Gina Carano.

The fight is scheduled to be streamed live on Netflix later this May.

Rousey recently appeared on The Jim Rome Show, where she discussed various topics, including her decision to reach out to Carano for this fight. She mentioned that she was inspired to contact Carano after seeing an interview with her.

Rousey noted that Carano’s career had taken a downturn following her dismissal from The Mandalorian over controversial social media posts.

Rousey remarked that Carano was “obviously not doing well” and expressed her desire to participate in the fight to help Carano climb out of the “rut” she was experiencing.

Rousey said, “Well actually, I was nine months pregnant when when I came up with the the idea. I saw an interview of Gina and her career had imploded after making some posts. And she was doing an interview, and was obviously not doing well and had gained a lot of weight. And I’ve been in a similar situation where I needed something to to pull me out of my own rut. And I owe her so much. My whole lifestyle, my whole career, everything. She’s the one that put it in my mind that I could I could be a fighter in MMA. And so I’ve always been kind of on the lookout for for what I could do for her cuz I owe her so much. And I thought like, ‘Man.’ She comes from wealth, there’s nothing I can do for her. But I saw her in that spot and I was like, ‘Oh girl, I’ve sung that song. I’ve danced that dance.’ And what I needed to get out of that rut was something to reignite my passion again. And that’s what WWE was was able to do for me.”

On deciding she wanted the fight:

“I always said I’d only come back to fight her. So I saw her in that spot and I’m like, ‘You know what? She needs this. She needs this fight.’ And the more that I thought about it, I was like, ‘Damn, I really need this fight. It’s the only thing that kind of could ignite that fire in me again.’ Once I had that thought, I was like, ‘Oh man, that would be so great.’ And I missed that feeling, and so I found a way to to reach out to her. And it’s been a long road to get here that I won’t be able to cover in the few minutes that we have today. But yeah, we’ve been training for a whole year in secret, and finally we’re we’re able to let it out.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

