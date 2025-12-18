Former WWE Star Rezar Signs With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

According to Damon Martin from MMAFighting.com, former WWE star Gzim Selmani, known as Rezar from the Authors of Pain, has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

It has been reported that Rezar will make his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania VI, scheduled for February 2026.

Details regarding Rezar’s opponent, the exact date of the event, and its location have not yet been announced, but updates will be provided as they become available.

The Authors of Pain, consisting of Rezar and Akam, were released by WWE last February, along with their manager, Paul Ellering. The duo was part of the Final Testament stable, which also included Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross and Scarlett left WWE in the summer after their contracts expired. Rezar has a professional MMA record of 6 wins and 2 losses, with his last fight taking place in October 2014, where he lost to Daniel Gallemore by TKO at Bellator 130.