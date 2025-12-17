WWE Star Placed In Concussion Protocol Following RAW Incident

Raquel Rodriguez has been placed in WWE’s concussion protocol following a frightening moment during Monday Night Raw.

Rodriguez challenged Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship on the show, but the match came to an abrupt end after interference from Nikki Bella. During the post-match attack, Bella threw Rodriguez into the steel steps at ringside, causing Rodriguez’s head to collide hard with the metal.

Following the broadcast, Rodriguez took to social media to show the aftermath of the incident, revealing a large “goose egg” on her forehead. Bryan Alvarez provided an update on Wrestling Observer Live, noting that WWE placed Rodriguez in concussion protocol as a precaution.

“Raquel hit those steps hard, and she had this giant freakin’ goose egg on her head,” Alvarez said. “Yeah, concussion protocol, which does not mean, by the way, that she has a concussion. Any time you get any sort of head injury, and you get the goose egg, they put you in concussion protocol just to make sure you’re okay.”

Rodriguez also addressed the situation in a post-show promo, making it clear she is not backing down from Bella despite the injury.

“My head is throbbing,” Rodriguez said. “But Nikki Bella is going to pay for this.”

At this time, there is no word on whether Rodriguez will miss any in-ring action as a result of the incident. WWE is expected to monitor her condition closely before clearing her to return.