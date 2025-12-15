WWE returns tonight from “The Sweetest Place on Earth.”

WWE Raw is live at 8/7c on Netflix from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA. with the return of CM Punk, an appearance by Gunther, Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio, The Usos vs. New Day, Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile for the Women’s I-C title, and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World title.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, December 15, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – DECEMBER 15, 2025

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always, and then we see an extended video package looking back at John Cena’s WWE retirement and loss to Gunther on Saturday.

Gunther Made John Cena Tap “Like A B*tch”

Inside the GIANT Center, the theme for Gunther hits and “The Ring General” comes out with a giant smile on his face as the packed crowd in Hershey boos him at the top of their collective lungs. The man who made Cena give up enjoys the hatred coming his way from the Hershey crowd as he heads toward the ring.

He stops at the ring steps before heading to the announce table, standing upon it to enjoy even more of the boos from the fans as Alicia Taylor introduces him. Finally, the Ring General makes his way into the ring, standing with a microphone in hand as the crowd continues to show their disdain.

He climbs the nearest turnbuckle to, as the kids would say, “farm more aura” as the crowd now begins chanting “you suck” at Gunther. The crowd remind him of his previous failings as they chant “you tapped out,” something Gunther has a smirk at before he starts to speak…only for the crowd to shut him down with more booing.

He can’t help but enjoy how much the crowd are on his case after Saturday Night’s Main Event, a grin forming on his face before finally speaking. He says he did what he said he would do…he made John Cena give up. The crowd try to fight him as they continue booing, while Gunther says that when he gave up, Cena tapped out like a little b*tch!

He drops the microphone, leaving the ring to soak in the hatred from this crowd, only to return to the ring, climbing the turnbuckle to mock the crowd some more. Seemingly satisfied with the hate coming his way now, Gunther finally leaves the ring again and heads up the ramp, only to make his way back.

He returns to the announce table to taunt the fans yet again and once more mock Cena tapping “like a b*tch.” Gunther smiles ear-to-ear and walks to the back, where he taunts Otis and Akira Tozawa, R-Truth and Adam Pearce, before taunting AJ Styles with the “You Can’t See Me” gesture in the parking lot and driving off.

The Usos vs. The New Day

We see ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso amongst a sea of fans in the back. Jey calls for his music and the hyped twin brothers make their way through the crowd with their YEET-tastic return as The Usos in the WWE tag-team division. They make their way to the ring for opening action against The New Day.

As the two settle inside the squared circle for our first match of the evening, we shift gears and settle into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, The New Day are in the ring and the bell sounds to get this match officially off-and-running.

Some early back-and-forth action takes place, with The Usos in the offensive lead for the most part. After this continues for a few minutes, The New Day take over with double-team action behind the referee’s back. As they settle into a comfortable offensive lead for the first time, we head to a mid-match break.

The show returns and we see Jey land a big shot that buys him enough time to make the much-needed tag to Jimmy. “Big” Jimmy comes in and takes over control of the offense, but not for long, however, as Grayson Waller provides a distraction at ringside that allows The New Day to take back over. We head to another break.

When the show returns, we see some more back-and-forth action leading to Waller trying to get involved again. This time, the referee catches him and ejects him from ringside. The Usos fight back into the lead and finish things off with a 1D for the win.

Winners: The Usos

Backstage With The Vision

After Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the women’s tag-team titles are announced for WWE Raw on Netflix’s one-year anniversary on January 5 in Brooklyn, NY., we look back at last week and Logan Paul’s attack on Rey Mysterio.

Things were made slightly more complicated by the arrival of the mystery man from Survivor Series, who later cost LA Knight the match against Logan. Vision beatdown on LA Knight post-match, all the way to the backstage area where they set him up for a Tsunami on top of a car.

Backstage, The Vision talk about taking LA Knight out before turning their attention to CM Punk. Mentions of the masked man lead to Paul Heyman addressing it, admitting he’ll take the help. Bron Breakker pulls Heyman aside to talk about taking out Punk.

Heyman points out he is 21 days away from Breakker beating Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Breakker says he knows, and mentions it’s 504 hours. Heyman says that’s a bit obsessive and compulsive. Heyman leaves as Logan asks Bron to “lock in” ahead of the Maverick’s match against Rey Mysterio.

Commentary talks about what happened last week, noting that LA Knight is out “indefinitely” after the attack by The Vision last week. They also hype up CM Punk speaking later tonight. The brief backstage and video package-related segment wraps up there.