Nikki Bella Compares Working For Vince McMahon vs. Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella discussed several topics with KTAR, including the differences between working for Vince McMahon and working for Triple H.

Bella said, “You know, I’ve had an incredible relationship with them both. Obviously. as you can see with Triple H, he loves women’s wrestling which has been so incredible. And he gives the women the same opportunities the men have. Whether that’s match time, that’s women fighting in a cage, that’s women main eventing? He really spends time on giving them those opportunities.

On Triple H’s influence on women’s wrestling:

“That is what’s been incredible about being back in this new era. And you can see that level of respect with the fans, and I do believe that’s due to Triple H and the respect he has for women’s wrestling. It’s been so fun to be a part of, and to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, wait. We get to do this, and we can do that?’ It’s amazing. So I would say that’s the difference: it’s the opportunity and the belief that exists in women’s wrestling.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)