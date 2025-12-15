WWE NXT Live Event Results From Macon, Georgia 12/14/2025

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE NXT live event at the Macon City Auditorium in Macon, Georgia, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley (c) def. Wren Sinclair to retain her WWE Women’s Speed Championship.

– “Absolute” Ricky Saints def. WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill in a Singles Match.

– Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) and WWE Men’s Speed Champion WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy def. DarkState (WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars and Cutler James) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Kendal Grey (c) def. Jaida Parker and Fatal Influence’s Lainey Reid in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship.

– Trick Williams def. Brooks Jensen in a Singles Match.

– Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne (c) def. Tatum Paxley to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace and Myles Borne def. WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion “The Glamour” Blake Monroe and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion and WWE NXT Men’s North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page in a Mixed Tag Team Match.