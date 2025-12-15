Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For John Cena Going Forward

The main event of this past weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featured “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, defeating 17-time World Champion John Cena by submission.

Cena submitted to GUNTHER’s sleeper hold, marking his official retirement from in-ring competition.

According to Fightful Select, a source within NBCUniversal stated that the show generated the most excitement for a Peacock WWE event, surpassing even WrestleMania. Following the event, Cena remained backstage for some time, saying his goodbyes and taking photos with his coworkers and colleagues.

The report also mentioned that Bayley, CM Punk, and several others were seen in the audience watching Cena’s match.

As previously reported, Cena is signed under a five-year deal with WWE and plans to serve as an ambassador for the company.

He is expected to make future appearances for WWE, both on and off camera, although details regarding the extent of his on-camera roles have not yet been disclosed. WWE has consistently maintained that Cena will not wrestle again.