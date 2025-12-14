Triple H Addresses What’s Next For John Cena In WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque participated in the post-show for Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he discussed various topics, including John Cena’s future role in the company.

Triple H said, “John’s passion for WWE didn’t end tonight. His in-ring career ended tonight. His competitive stature, and that’s a place that — it’s rare that people see the end there and think this is exactly how I want to go out, and they get to do it. And that’s what John got to do tonight. He had his sort of farewell run for this year on his terms and got to do what here in a way tonight that just — it meant the world to him, and I could see it out there in his eyes as he was performing. Just having the time of his life. One thing I know about John is that every time I’ve seen him going to that ring, he’s having a blast doing it. Tonight was no different.”

On his takeaway for the post-match celebration for Cena:

“My takeaway is respect. Respect for a man who deserves all the respect he is getting, and everything that people, fans, put into that match. The people who were here. The records that were set tonight. We crushed a record year for this building, not just for WWE, which we did, but for this building. You see this reaction. You see the passion that is here. You see the passion from them now. That’s all for John. That is the respect level for John. We didn’t have to make, and he will be here tonight. They all wanted to be here. They all wanted to be ringside. They all wanted to be ringside for John’s moment. It is respect. It’s respect for John. He is probably one of the most universally respected performers I have ever seen in this business.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

