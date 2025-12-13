Andrade Opens Up About Divorce From Charlotte Flair

Former WWE star Andrade has publicly addressed his divorce from Charlotte Flair, offering clarity on their separation and dispelling long-standing rumors surrounding his WWE departure.

Speaking with El Ring, Andrade reflected on his return to WWE and the circumstances that followed, emphasizing that his relationship with the company was positive at the time.

“When I returned to WWE, they treated me well. I have nothing to complain about,” Andrade said. “Triple H always treated me well, welcomed me back, and everything was fine. The wrestlers also welcomed me in a good way.”

However, Andrade explained that timing played a major role in the strain on his marriage. Charlotte Flair was sidelined with an injury during his return, focused entirely on rehabilitation rather than traveling and working shows. “She wasn’t at the events. She was injured, doing her rehab, focused on her recovery,” Andrade explained. “It wasn’t about one of us growing while the other didn’t. We wanted to grow together as a couple. Going back [to WWE] seemed like a good way to do that, and then the injury happened.”

According to Andrade, difficulties began to surface following that period, eventually leading to their divorce. “After that, we started having some problems, and eventually the divorce happened.”

Andrade also directly addressed speculation that Charlotte Flair played a role in his WWE exit, firmly denying those claims. “She had nothing to do with it — not at all,” he stated. “She never spoke to the company, never asked them to fire me, nothing like that. Absolutely nothing.”

In a candid and emotional moment, Andrade took full responsibility for the relationship ending and spoke highly of Flair. “I respect her. She was an incredible woman and an amazing wife. I wish her nothing but the best,” he said. “In this case, I admit it as a person and as a man — I was the one who failed in the relationship. I can’t speak badly about her.”

He closed with a message directed at fans, asking them to stop harassing Flair over the situation. “To the fans who keep asking and saying, ‘Charlotte, Charlotte’ — please stop bothering her.”

Andrade’s comments provide rare insight into a deeply personal chapter of his life, while making it clear that there is no animosity between the two and no connection between their divorce and his professional decisions.