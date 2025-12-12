WWE Planning Surprises For John Cena’s Retirement Match At SNME

Gunther is set to face John Cena in Cena’s retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, and new details suggest WWE is planning several surprises for the historic show.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE sources indicate that the company is actively working on additional elements for the event, though no specific surprises have been confirmed at this time.

PWInsider also reports that World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is currently scheduled to be in attendance at Saturday Night’s Main Event. In addition, there has been backstage discussion about NXT standout Joe Hendry potentially being present, along with at least one more TNA talent beyond Leon Slater. The report notes that several performers will already be in Washington, D.C. for promotional obligations, meaning even more names could be backstage whether or not they appear on camera.

Another notable name expected at the event is Jesse “The Body” Ventura. After missing the previous Saturday Night’s Main Event, Twitter/X account @WrestleVotes reported:

“After not appearing at the last Saturday Night’s Main Event, Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura is set for Washington, D.C. this weekend as the big John Cena send-off show approaches.”

With Cena’s final match headlining the event and multiple promotions potentially represented backstage, Saturday Night’s Main Event is shaping up to be one of WWE’s most loaded and unpredictable specials in recent memory.