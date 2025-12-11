Backstage Update On LA Knight’s Status With WWE

As reported by PWMania.com, LA Knight faced a brutal defeat by The Vision at the end of last Monday night’s episode of RAW, leading some fans to question his status in WWE after such a vicious beatdown.

This conclusion sparked concerns among fans about whether Knight might be written off WWE TV or even potentially fired. These worries intensified after Knight was seen holding a fan sign that read “We Want LA Knight, Not Jey” on the October 27 episode of RAW.

However, according to Fightful Select, Knight is not going anywhere. In fact, he signed a new deal with the company last year and still has several years remaining on his contract. The report also mentioned that people within WWE expressed confusion over the online reaction to the beatdown, emphasizing that it was a storytelling moment that will be revisited.

Additionally, the report clarified that WWE has consistently stated Knight has not faced any repercussions or punishment regarding the Jey Uso sign. One creative team member even remarked that it would be a “weird punishment” to have Knight defeat Jey Uso in that scenario. This comes after Bodyslam.net reported that Knight is being positioned to become a top babyface for the company in 2026.