Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE has announced an updated lineup for this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

This announcement follows a statement from WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena, indicating that the show will feature NXT talent competing against main roster opponents in exhibition matches ahead of his final match.

WWE World Tag Team Champions “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and LWO’s Dragon Lee will defend their titles against “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater.

Also announced for the show is WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT,” Oba Femi, who will face Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, in a singles match.

Additionally, Bayley is set to compete against former WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca in another singles match, and John Cena will battle “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, in a separate singles bout.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, December 13, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.