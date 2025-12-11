AAA’s Debut Show On FOX Mexico Announced For January 17

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has partnered with FOX to bring AAA programming to FOX Mexico, and the promotion has now confirmed its debut event on the network.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 17th, 2026.

The promotional graphic for the show features several prominent figures, including WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Mr. Iguana, reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, El Grande Americano, El Hijo de Vikingo, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and more.

Tickets for the event are currently available through Boletomovil, and it will be held in Mexico City, Mexico.

As announced last month, AAA programming will be available across various FOX platforms, including the FOX channel on Tubi (free AVOD), the FOX pay TV channel, and the SVOD platform FOX One.