WWE Turns Match Into Championship Match At Saturday Night’s Main Event

A major update has been made to one of the featured bouts at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. What was originally announced as a non-title exhibition match pitting AJ Styles and Dragon Lee against Je’Von Evans and TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater has officially been elevated to a WWE World Tag Team Championship match.

The shift was confirmed after WWE quietly updated the event preview on its official website, now listing the match as a full championship defense. The preview reads: “At Saturday Night’s Main Event, World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will put their title on the line against two of the hottest prospects in NXT, the explosive Je’Von Evans and TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater. Who will leave as champions? Find out at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13 at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and YouTube internationally.”

The upgrade adds significant intrigue to the crossover pairing of Evans and Slater, two of the most dynamic young talents from NXT and TNA respectively. What was once framed as a showcase is now a legitimate opportunity for rising stars from two partnered brands to leave Washington, D.C. with WWE championship gold.

Saturday Night’s Main Event airs live from the Capital One Arena on December 13 and is headlined by John Cena’s final match against Gunther. WWE has now confirmed the updated card as follows:

John Cena’s Final Match: John Cena vs. Gunther

Champion vs. Champion Match: Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion) vs. Oba Femi (NXT Champion)

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater