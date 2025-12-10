John Cena Reveals His Wife Shay Helps Write WWE Promos

John Cena revealed a surprising behind-the-scenes detail about his farewell run in WWE, crediting his wife Shay Shariatzadeh as a key creative influence.

During an in-depth conversation on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Cena shared that Shariatzadeh has helped craft portions of his recent promos — including a memorable line aimed at Randy Orton.

“She wrote The Lazy Boy joke for Randy’s promo. She writes promos. She gives ideas,” Cena said.

Cena explained that his wife offers a unique and valuable viewpoint because she sits somewhere between a casual viewer and an insider. “She’s not like a super fan, but she’s not ignorant. So she gives a good perspective.”

Shariatzadeh hasn’t just contributed creatively — she’s also been physically present throughout Cena’s final run. “She has been [at] every show since, like, summer of Cena. So she’s done like a loop. She’s seen probably 100 shows,” he revealed.

Cena described their backstage routine, noting that they isolate themselves in a private room rather than mingling with the rest of the roster. “She is backstage with me… We share the same room, and I don’t come out of my little room. We talk, we solve all the world’s problems in there.”

Cena admitted that integrating his wife into the inner workings of his WWE career required breaking down emotional walls he built earlier in life. He explained that for years, WWE was his “safe space,” separate from his personal relationships:

“I used to have WWE as my safe space, because they want to f*** it up. I didn’t get fired because, again, maybe trauma. They were going to fire me. I never want to hear those words again. So I’m going to do everything that I control, everything if I’m just alone.”

But choosing to build a future with Shariatzadeh changed his approach: “If I want to grow old… And now, with the knowledge base she has, I can put on a match… she’s like, which one, the one at The Garden…at the bottom of the ramp. Oh my God. Like we now have that connection.”

Cena said letting his wife into this part of his life has created a depth of understanding he has never experienced in a relationship. “I can plug her in to the previous 18 years of my life. And she understands, because I was brave enough to let her in and not keep it for myself.”

Cena noted that her involvement goes far beyond attending WWE shows. She now fully understands the multi-layered demands of his career in both wrestling and Hollywood. “If she wants to stay home for Vegas and I go to WrestleMania and say we did six appearances… She knows exactly what all these things are.”

He listed the various environments she’s experienced firsthand: “She’s been on a media day for press. She’s been on red carpets. She’s been at shoots. She’s been through night work. She’s been on commercials.”

“Being a Husband Changed Me — a Lot, and for the Better”

When Van Vliet asked how marriage has changed him, Cena didn’t hesitate: “A lot, and for the better.”

Cena confessed that he previously operated with a singular, self-focused mindset built on work ethic and ambition. “I put all my efforts in wrestling and accomplished an unreal amount. So like, what if I could put that effort into being part of a team? What would be the yield?”

He emphasized the work required in a healthy marriage: “Giving when you have no time, listening when you have no patience, and encouraging the growth of your partner’s journey as well as your own.”

Cena’s emotional transparency sheds new light on his mindset as he heads into the final match of his legendary career — and on the woman helping influence the man fans see on screen.