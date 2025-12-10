Backstage News On CM Punk’s WWE Status Following His RAW Absence

According to a previous report by PWMania.com, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk was noticeably absent from last Monday night’s episode of RAW as he was away filming for the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, *The Bodyguard*.

PWInsider.com has confirmed that Punk was scheduled to miss the first two RAW shows in December 2025 to take time off for his film shoot.

The report also indicates that Punk is expected to return to WWE TV for next week’s episode of RAW in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

WWE.com is advertising Punk for the show, which is set for December 15 at the GIANT Center.

Punk faces a significant challenge ahead as he will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker, known as “The Vision,” on the first episode of WWE RAW in 2026.

The match is scheduled for Monday, January 5, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will air live on Netflix starting at 8:00 PM ET.