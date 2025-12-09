Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

This announcement comes after WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena stated that the show will feature NXT talent competing against main roster opponents in exhibition matches ahead of his final match.

WWE World Tag Team Champions “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and LWO’s Dragon Lee will face “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater in a non-title match.

Previously announced for the show is WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT,” Oba Femi, who will take on Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, in singles action.

Additionally, Bayley is scheduled to compete against former WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca in a singles match, and John Cena will battle “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, in another singles bout.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, December 13, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.