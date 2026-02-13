WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/13/2026): Dallas, TX.

WWE returns to “The Lone Star State” tonight.

As the road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago continues, WWE rolls into the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas this evening for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

On tap for the February 13 episode, which begins a back-to-back week stretch of the show airing on SyFy Network instead of USA Network, are the following matches:

* Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams

* Jade Cargill (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (WWE Women’s Title)

* Giulia vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Zelina Vega (Women’s Chamber Qualifier)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn (Men’s Chamber Qualifier)

* Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend (WWE Women’s Tag Titles)

