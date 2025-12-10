Backstage News On LA Knight Following His Loss In The Last Time Is Now Tournament

According to BodySlam+, despite some recent losses, LA Knight is still regarded as “a top player” in WWE.

The report indicates that WWE sources have informed the publication that 2026 is expected to be a much better year for Knight. Following last Monday night’s main event angle on RAW, he is being positioned as one of the top babyfaces, especially with his involvement in The Vision storyline.

The report also notes that Knight’s participation in The Vision is expected to enhance his crowd reactions positively.

WWE is reportedly aware of the significant reactions Knight has been receiving and intends to play the long game with this rising star.

It remains to be seen whether this storyline will finally lead to Knight achieving the WWE World Title, which has eluded him throughout his career.

Before his loss to GUNTHER in the finals of The Last Time Is Now Tournament, Knight secured victories over rivals Matt Cardona, The Miz, and Jey Uso to reach the finals.

During last Monday night’s show, Knight came to the aid of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio after an attack by The Vision. He later faced his former rival, Logan Paul, in the main event of RAW.

Unfortunately, Paul emerged victorious after the masked assailant from Survivor Series: WarGames interfered, stomping Knight’s face onto the announce desk. Following the match, The Vision continued their assault on Knight, with Bronson putting the Megastar in an ambulance after delivering a Tsunami on top of a car in the backstage area.