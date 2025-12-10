Nick Khan Says He ‘Rarely’ Influences WWE Creative Decisions

WWE President Nick Khan appeared on the Impaulsive podcast to discuss various topics, including his level of involvement in the company’s creative decisions.

Khan said, “Rarely. The only times I’ll get involved is if he calls and asks for my point of view on something, or if I really feel strongly about it. Just as if he really feels strongly about something on the business side, I want him to call me… but I’ll talk to Paul three to five times a day. Which, you know, is a lot. So you know, he’s been a phenomenal partner. I love where creative has gone and it’s Paul’s vision being executed by folks like yourself. And as long as we have a pipeline of young fresh talent, and we have the folks who have earned their senior status. Roman, Seth who’s injured as you know. Cody, Randy — those folks where the young folks could be under their tutelage? I think we got a great shot to have the business continue to soar and grow, you know, year over year.”

On the benchmarks for success in WWE today:

“I think the in-ring work matters significantly, and I think your work on the microphone matters as well. And if you struggle on the microphone, which you do not — hey, we have the Paul Heymans of the world to supplement that. So if you look at when Roman Reigns really became the modern-day Roman Reigns, that was during COVID. So for years, he was pushed as the face of the company, face of the company. I get it. He’s handsome, he’s charismatic, all these things. When he came back and he associated himself with Paul Heyman and he came back as a monster heel? This was one of the great heel runs in the history of wrestling. And it’s to his credit, primarily. To Triple H’s credit, and the creative team and to Paul Heyman’s credit, right? None of us can get there on our own. It usually takes a group of people to do it. And you saw Roman do it in a way that has not been matched by others many times in the course of wrestling history.”

