TNA vs. NXT Steel Cage Match Lineups Revealed For December 18 iMPACT

As PWMania.com previously reported, a Steel Cage Match between Team TNA and Team NXT was announced following the chaotic ending of Turning Point, where both teams erupted into a confrontation in the ring. The segment concluded with Stacks delivering a strike to TNA’s Director of Authority, Santino Marella, indicating that tensions had reached a boiling point.

TNA Wrestling has since revealed the complete lineup for the upcoming steel cage match, scheduled for the December 18 episode of iMPACT. Team TNA will feature Steve Maclin, Matt Cardona, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, and Mike Santana, while Team NXT will consist of Tyson DuPont, Tyriek Igwe, Lexis King, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Brooks Jensen.

This match marks the latest development in the ongoing inter-promotional storyline that has been building since the two sides first encountered each other. It serves as the initial major resolution of the storyline, pitting the promotion’s veteran-heavy roster against a younger NXT team that aims to establish itself on a larger stage. Additionally, this match represents another step in the ongoing WWE–TNA working relationship, which has led to several collaborative moments in recent months.